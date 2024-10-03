Search underway for missing man with autism in Alleghany County

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 37-year-old Michael Jay Taylor, who was last seen on Oct. 1 at 11:30 a.m. on Valley Ridge Road in Covington.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police has issued a missing person with autism alert.

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 37-year-old Michael Jay Taylor, who was last seen on Oct. 1 at 11:30 a.m. on Valley Ridge Road in Covington.

Authorities said he could be driving a 2015 black Chevrolet Impala with an unknown license plate.

Taylor has been diagnosed with autism and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to an investigating agency.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office at 540-965-1770.