Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
66º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Search underway for missing man with autism in Alleghany County

Authorities said his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Missing Person, Alleghany County
The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 37-year-old Michael Jay Taylor, who was last seen on Oct. 1 at 11:30 a.m. on Valley Ridge Road in Covington. (Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police has issued a missing person with autism alert.

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 37-year-old Michael Jay Taylor, who was last seen on Oct. 1 at 11:30 a.m. on Valley Ridge Road in Covington.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said he could be driving a 2015 black Chevrolet Impala with an unknown license plate.

Taylor has been diagnosed with autism and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to an investigating agency.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office at 540-965-1770.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Jazmine Otey headshot

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos