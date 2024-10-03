WATCH: FEMA offering resources for those affected by Helene in Southwest Virginia

SOUTHWEST, Va. – FEMA is offering assistance if you live in Giles, Grayson, Tazewell, Washington and Wythe Counties or Galax and you were impacted by Helene.

Those impacted can now apply for assistance from FEMA. FEMA will be going door to door within 24 hours letting survivors know they are here and that assistance is available.

FEMA may be able to help you pay for temporary housing, home repairs, rental assistance and other needs.

“Survivors can give us a call at 1-800-621-3362 and speak with someone, they can go to disaster assistance .gov, they can download the FEMA app and soon they’ll be able to stop by one of our disaster recovery centers we’re setting up and speak to someone face to face-we’ll keep you posted on when and where those open,” Trey Paul, from FEMA, said.

FEMA assistance is available to homeowners and renters without insurance.