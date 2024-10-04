Over $250,000 in narcotics seized after major drug bust in Lynchburg

A photo of some of the substances seized.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One man has been arrested, and more than $250,000 in narcotics have been seized as a result of a major drug trafficking bust in Lynchburg.

The Lynchburg Police Department’s Special Investigations Division (SID) said they had been investigating a major drug distributor throughout 2024. The SID found the suspect traveling out and back into the commonwealth between July 12-13, and they worked with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office to initiate a drug interdiction stop on the suspect, who was identified as John Coleman III.

LPD said that they retrieved the following as a result of this stop:

A semi-automatic pistol

Around 9,300 in cash

Around 23 pounds of marijuana

Coleman was charged with Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Firearm while in possession of at least 1 pound of marijuana. He was released on bond for these charges soon after.

On September 30, the SID said they worked with the PCSO to interdict Coleman again after he had traveled out and back into Virginia. 25 pounds of marijuana were seized as a result, and Coleman was charged with Possession With Intent to Distribute Marijuana again, without bond.

Authorities said they then executed a search warrant at Coleman’s residence on Grayson Street in Lynchburg with the help of the LPD Tactical Unit, Drone Unit, CNT, Forensics Unit, and FOB.

The following items were seized as a result of the search warrant:

Approximately 100 pounds of marijuana

Approximately 75 pounds of THC edibles

Approximately 1,000 pressed fentanyl pills

$44,517 in U.S. currency

Approximately 3 pounds of powder cocaine

Approximately 1/4 ounce of suspected powder fentanyl

Approximately 3.5 grams of crack cocaine

A .357 revolver

Approximately 100 miscellaneous pills (to be analyzed)

A photo of more of the drugs laid out. (Copyright 2024 by Lynchburg Police Department - All Rights Reserved.)

The narcotics alone had an estimated street worth of $250,000. Many additional charges are pending, which include drug trafficking and firearm-related charges.

LPD has thanked the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this operation.