WATCH: K-9 Night at Lynchburg Citizens Police Academy

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is always looking to build trust in their community and one way they do it is through the citizens police academy.

People can sign up for a nine-week where police will explain some of the reasons why they do things a certain way.

Tonight was K-9 night and the class got to see just some of the skills a K-9 with the department has.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Officer Steve Rippy says the classes allow officers to show the more human side of the job.

“I never met anybody in this class and I hadn’t met you until today. We’re able to have these intimate conversations and teach people about different things because we’re relatable and we’re real people. We can have conversations with people and tell them about what we do.”

The Citizens Academy is going on it’s 27th year.