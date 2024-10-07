Crews respond to early morning fire at Cave Spring restaurant

ROANOKE, Va. – Crews with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a restaurant fire in Cave Spring early Monday morning.

Authorities said it happened at 4:11 a.m. at El Mezcal, which is located right in front of the Chuck E. Cheese on Electric Road.

Crews arrived to find fire showing from the rear and roof area of the business and were able to bring it under control within about 30 minutes.

There were no reported injuries and the establishment will be closed until further notice.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is at the scene to investigate the cause and provide a damage estimate.