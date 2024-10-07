Neighbors helping neighbors: Local organizations unite to provide aid to hurricane victims

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Several organizations are stepping up to help people in need from Helene, including several groups in our backyard.

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce is collecting donations to help flood victims.

Headlines - 6 a.m. Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 6 a.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

So far, it’s received food, water and even money.

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce said it has teamed up with Feeding Southwest Virginia, providing drop-off boxes at its office. The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce also plans to give away all its food donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia.

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce plans on personally handing away everything else to Damascus.

President and CEO Steve Baffuto of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce said everyone stepping up to help out speaks a lot about the community.

“As soon as I sent out the email and said that we were going to be a collection site, we started getting people calling people coming in dropping off items and it really makes you feel good to live in a strong community like this that rises to the occasion when you put out a call for help,” said Baffuto.

Baffuto said it will be collecting donations throughout the holidays.

Meanwhile, United Way is also helping to give back.

“Locally, United Way is supporting other United Ways that are affected by the areas that were hit the hardest by the hurricane, and so we’re mobilizing efforts locally, regionally and nationally to ensure that the people are in the most need are getting the support that they need,” said Vice President of Advancement Kianna Price Marshall.

She said one way they are doing this is through a relief fund where that money goes to efforts to get supplies and the urgent things that are needed for local United Ways in areas hit the hardest, like North Carolina.

“Simple things that a lot of people don’t think about right like laundry detergent, and feminine products. Also helping with things that we all think of immediately of course food shelter water,” said Price Marshall.

The United Way of Southwest Virginia also has a disaster relief fund to help communities impacted In Virginia.