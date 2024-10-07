Man dies from injuries in Peters Creek Apartments fire

Buck Hall is suffering from burns on over half of his body following a fire at the Peter's Creek Apartment Complex.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A man who was seriously injured in the fire at Peters Creek Apartments on Sept. 18 has passed away, according to the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Authorities said the victim, identified by the family as Buck Hall, died at a hospital that was out of town. More than 55% of his body was burned in the fire.

Recommended Videos

“We are saddened to learn of this news and express our deepest condolences to their family and friends,” the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said.

As we’ve previously reported, the fire started on a deck on the back side of the building and left behind $750,000 in damages.

Another resident and a firefighter were also hurt in the blaze and 12 apartment units were displaced.