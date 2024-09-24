Struggle for Survival as Man Suffers Devastating Burns

Buck Hall is suffering from burns on over half of his body following a fire at the Peter's Creek Apartment Complex.

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA – A man is fighting for his life after suffering severe burns in a fire that displaced over a dozen people from their homes.

The fire took place at the Peter’s Creek Apartments on September 17.

Buck Hall lived in the building, but he didn’t just lose his home - More than 55% of his body was burned in the fire.

He was rescued by firefighters and was taken to Richmond’s burn unit, where he has been hospitalized since the incident.

Hall has faced numerous challenges since the fire, including being placed on a ventilator and undergoing 24-hour dialysis.

His medical journey has involved multiple surgeries for skin removal and grafting, along with complications affecting his lungs, heart, and kidneys.

His next surgery is scheduled for Wednesday, with another set for Friday.

As Hall battles for his life, the community is coming together to support him. Friends and family are seeking donations to help cover his medical expenses and secure temporary housing, as he lost everything in the fire. They emphasize that no contribution is too small, and every dollar will aid in his recovery and rebuilding process.

For those unable to donate, the family tells 10 News prayers are welcomed and appreciated during this difficult time. The community hopes for Hall’s recovery and stands ready to help him as he faces a long road ahead.

If you would like to donate, a GoFundMe can be found here.

This is a developing story. Please check back on air and online for more updates.