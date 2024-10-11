Amherst County Public Schools closed Friday due to bomb threat

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The Amherst County 911 Center received a bomb threat targeting Amherst County Public Schools and due to this threat Amherst County Public Schools will be closed Friday, ACPS announced.

All after-school activities will also be canceled and the Varsity home football game has been rescheduled for Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

The county said that they are investigating the threat in conjunction with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

ACPS says that the safety of the students and staff is its top priority.