Skip to main content
Clear icon
59º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Amherst County Public Schools closed Friday due to bomb threat

The Varsity home football game has been re-scheduled for Saturday afternoon

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Amherst County Public Schools, Threat, Amherst County
Amherst County closes all schools

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The Amherst County 911 Center received a bomb threat targeting Amherst County Public Schools and due to this threat Amherst County Public Schools will be closed Friday, ACPS announced.

All after-school activities will also be canceled and the Varsity home football game has been rescheduled for Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Recommended Videos

The county said that they are investigating the threat in conjunction with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

ACPS says that the safety of the students and staff is its top priority.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Duncan Weigand headshot

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos