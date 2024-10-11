Benefit concert at Martin’s Downtown raises funds for hurricane relief

ROANOKE, Va. – Martin’s Downtown Bar and Grill hosted a benefit concert Wednesday night to support victims of Hurricane Helene.

The event featured performances by local bands, including the Jared Stout Trio, and raised money through cover charges and donations.

All proceeds from the concert will be used to purchase supplies for culinary teams providing meals in hurricane-affected areas.

Jason Martin, the owner of Martin’s, said the goal was to offer support in a unique way by focusing on items that are less commonly donated.

“It’s super impactful to do all the other things—bottled water, diapers, dog food—but anybody can do that,” Martin said. “Where we are trying to help is with things that not everyone has access to. Through the money we raise with this event, we’re going to buy items like gloves, sanitizers, prep items, aluminum pans, and all the stuff they need to prepare these meals.”

The concert is just one of many efforts by the Roanoke community to help those affected by Hurricane Helene.