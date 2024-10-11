Tour Smith Mountain Lake homes for charity this weekend

MONETA, Va. – The 33rd annual Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour is happening this weekend, and you’ll have the chance to check out beautiful homes with stunning views.

Admission is $35 a ticket to tour eight homes from “Mid-Century Modern” style to a “Coastal Nantucket” style.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Director of the Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour Liz Harrison said last year, the event raised around $170,000 to go towards local charities.

“Habitat for Humanity” and “Healing Strides” are just a couple of the groups the proceeds will benefit.

“Wonderful opportunity to see these gorgeous homes up close,” Harrison said. “Take home some ideas for your own homes but really raise money for these charities.”

The event continues through the weekend: Saturday, October 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and October 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can reach the homes by car or boat. For more details, visit https://smlcharityhometour.com/.