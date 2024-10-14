Skip to main content
84-year-old woman dead after two-vehicle crash in Rockbridge County Monday

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY , Va. – VSP is currently investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality Monday.

According to VSP, the crash occurred Monday morning just before 9 a.m. on Route 501 near River Road in Rockbridge County.

A 2002 Buick Park Avenue failed to yield the right of way while pulling out of a driveway and was struck by a 2019 Hyundai Elantra.

The driver of the Buick has been identified as 84-year-old Ruby Hammer of Buena Vista. She was wearing her seatbelt and was transported to Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital where she later died.

