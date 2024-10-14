Crews respond to overnight fire at Danville dry cleaning business

DANVILLE, Va. – No one was hurt after a fire broke out at a dry cleaning business in Danville overnight, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Monday morning, crews were called to Penny Wise Drycleaners at 668 Arnett Boulevard for the report of a fire and arrived to find smoke and fire venting from the window and door on the left side of the building.

No one was found inside and crews were at the scene for about two hours.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Danville Life Saving Crew and Danville Police Department responded to the scene as well.