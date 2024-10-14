Home Heating Safety: Protect Your Home and Family

ROANOKE, Va. – As temperatures drop, keeping your home warm becomes a top priority. But be aware: heating your space can quickly lead to fire hazards.

It’s 2 AM. You’re fast asleep when suddenly the piercing sound of your smoke alarm jolts you awake, or you catch a whiff of smoke. Do you know what to do next? What’s your plan?

The American Red Cross emphasizes the importance of having at least two ways to escape from every room in your home. Jackie Grant, Executive Director at the American Red Cross of Southwest Virginia, advises, “You want to make sure that you don’t only have a smoke alarm, but you’ve practiced a fire evacuation plan. Often, fires happen in the middle of the night, so you want to ensure that your children and you know how to get out of your home and have a meeting place outside where you can come together.”

But beyond having an escape plan, a working smoke alarm can be a lifesaver.

Brian Clingenpeel, Community Outreach Coordinator for Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, notes, “Absolutely, like I said, they double the chance of you getting out alive. Most fire fatalities we see happen in places that did not have working smoke alarms.”

While some smoke alarms come with a 10-year battery, others have a shorter lifespan.

“This is a purely battery-operated alarm, so it’s very important to change the battery once a year and to test it,” Brian adds.

When heating your home, be cautious with space heaters.

Never leave them on while you sleep, keep them at least three feet away from anything flammable, and plug them directly into a wall outlet—never use an extension cord. Brian warns, “Extra warmth or trying to save on their electric bill can lead people to make unsafe choices, and that’s where the problem seems to start.”

AEP notes that the average heating bill during the colder months is about $170. If you’re looking to cut costs, here are some tips. George Porter, AEP Spokesperson, advises, “Make sure no air is leaving the home. If you’re heating your home, ensure that heat stays inside; about 25 percent of all heat or AC sneaks out of cracks in the windows or door frames.”

The American Red Cross offers free installation of up to three smoke alarms in homes that need them. American Red Cross | Help Those Affected by Disasters

Stay safe, stay warm, and make sure your home is prepared for the cooler months ahead!