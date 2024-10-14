WATCH: Scarecrow Trail Returns to Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – You know it’s Halloween time in the town of Rocky Mount when the scarecrows come out.

Scarecrow Trail is returning to downtown Rocky Mount. Businesses, residents and non-profits compete by displaying fun and creative scarecrows all throughout the town. This year there are some exciting prizes for the winner of best scarecrow.

“The top prize is going to be best of trail....the top prize on that would be $25,” Susan Edwards said.

There are around 60 scarecrows displayed this year. You can vote for your favorite until Oct. 20 here.