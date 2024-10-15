Two people injured, one hospitalized after motor-vehicle crash in Southeast Roanoke Tuesday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – Update:

Two people are hurt after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Southeast Roanoke. One was hospitalized for a serious injury, according to Roanoke City Police.

Roanoke City Police say the crash took place at the intersection of 8th Street and Jameson Avenue Southeast.

Police say the crash knocked out power and that they are not yet sure the extent of the power outage. Emergency crews blocked part of the roadway.

Parts of Jameson Avenue in Southeast Roanoke were shut down Tuesday afternoon.

Roanoke emergency crews blocked off part of the roadway after a motor-vehicle crash occurred between vehicles.

