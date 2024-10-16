Skip to main content
LCS Superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards moves up retirement date, her last day will be Friday

Edwards initially announced that she would retire at the end of the 2024-25 School Year

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools Superintendent Dr. Crystal Edwards announced that Friday would be her last day, in an LCS School Board Work session on Tuesday.

Edwards announced last month that she would retire at the end of the 2024-2025 school year. She requested the amendment this week and the school board approved it Tuesday night.

Edwards said the reason for moving up her retirement was to prioritize spending time with family.

In a split vote, the board appointed Dr. Ben Copeland as the Interim Superintendent. He formerly served as Deputy Superintendent for LCS between 2018 and 2020.

