Man charged with assault and battery after standoff in Henry County

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A man has been charged with assault and battery after a standoff in Henry County Wednesday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday at 12:59 a.m. the Martinsville/Henry County Communication Center received a call about a disturbance in the 1300 block of Morningside Dr.

10 News has learned Deputies from the HCSO and PCSO responded to the location and upon arrival it was determined that 31-year-old Jonathan Forcier had assaulted both his wife and another male individual.

The HCSO said that the wife sustained minor injuries that required no medical attention, while the other male subject fled the area before law enforcement arrived on the scene.

When deputies approached the camper, Forcier armed himself with a knife and made threats to law enforcement and expressed intentions of self-harm—Forcier then barricaded himself in his camper.

The HCSO said Forcier refused to comply, and the situation escalated. As the situation escalated, the Henry County SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations Team were contacted to assist.

After several hours authorities say it became evident that Forcier was not going to surrender peacefully and to prevent further escalation the SWAT team deployed chemical munitions into the camper.

10 News has learned Forcier was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with the following:

Assault and Battery Against Family Member

Forcier is currently being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center under no bond.