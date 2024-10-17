American-made flag company looking to honor veterans with flags

Know a veteran in your life? An American flag company is looking for you to share their story for a chance for them to be honored with a flag this Veterans Day.

Charleston, South Carolina-based Allegiance Flag Supply is looking to honor 100 American veterans with an all-American flag kit as a ‘thank you’ for their service.

“It could be a story about their time in the military, and why they served or how they served,” said Katie Lyon, co-founder of Allegiance Flag Supply. “But I think it could also just be being civilians now and what makes them a deserving hero in their community as well.”

The kits will come with poles sourced in Ohio, brackets from Pennsylvania, spinners from Utah, and Flags made by hand in Charleston.

Allegiance Flag Supply is accepting submissions on their website.

