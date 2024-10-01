🔒INSIDER: Nominate a Veteran for a $15,000 bathroom makeover

That’s why Re-Bath will soon be offering a grand giveaway: $15,000 worth of shower or walk-in tub remodels.

Honoring our Veterans for their selfless acts of service is paramount. That’s why Re-Bath will soon be offering a grand giveaway: $15,000 worth of shower or walk-in tub remodels.

This sweepstakes is only available to those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces as our way of saying ‘thank you’ for their dedication and sacrifice.

Wondering how it works? It’s super easy!

To enter, simply nominate a deserving Veteran and provide a description of 100 words or more explaining why you feel they should be chosen to win, the current condition of their bathroom/how long it’s been since it’s been upgraded and any accommodations the Veteran may need that you’d like to mention.

Your nomination will then be added to a drawing to win big.

Nominate a Veteran using the form below. If you’re having trouble seeing it, try clearing your cache!

Details

Contest starts at 12 a.m. on Oct 2, 2024

Contest closes at 11:59 p.m. on Nov 3, 2024

You can find the official rules for this contest here.