Family mourns loss of Wythe County farmer after cattle accident

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Farming is the most dangerous occupation in America according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Cattle in particular are responsible for an estimated 20 deaths each year.

Randy Lacy has lived and farmed in Wythe County for over 30 years, raising all types of cattle, but this year, during a routine procedure loading up his cattle, the unexpected happen.

“That‘s the one right there, beside the Hereford. She was the one that we were trying to take to the market,” said Molly Johnson, Randy Lacy’s daughter.

On September 12th, Randy Lacy was doing something he had done hundreds of times.

“I had just come out on the front porch and hollered “‘Do y‘all need any help?’“ said Debbie Lacy,” Randy’s wife. ”Well I just went back into the house and I heard all this, I mean they were just screaming my name, I think Randy was even screaming my name.“

While loading one of his Angus cows into a trailer, Randy was attacked.

“She sort of just turned around and backed out and just went after him,” Molly said.

“She had him pinned upright against this and when I got here he was all sloped over and like I said, blood everywhere,” said Debbie. “I just ran into the house to get towels and stuff.”

They knew immediately, that Randy was in trouble.

“He had five broken ribs, he had a collapsed lung, a ruptured bowel, a lacerated kidney, a ruptured spleen, not to mention several other bruises and lacerations,” said Molly. “He had lots of complications, he went into septic shock.”

For 28 days Randy fought, but the injuries were too severe. He was placed in hospice and later died on October 13th.

“He wanted to be back home and so we brought him back home,” said Molly. “We got to spend four precious days with dad before he passed, and he got to pass here at his home.”

The Lacy family said Randy died doing something he loved, and they are just grateful they were able to spend the last 28 days of his life by his side.

To help with the sudden loss, the family has a GoFundMe for support. If you would like to help, you can find it here.