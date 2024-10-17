Illuminights set to return to Roanoke County with a festive twist

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke County is set to welcome back a cherished holiday tradition as Explore Park transforms into a spectacular winter wonderland. Preparations are underway for the much-anticipated Illuminights, featuring over 600,000 lights illuminating a half-mile path in the Winter Walk of Lights.

This year, Illuminights will shine a spotlight on local organizations through its inaugural “Non-Profit Nights.”

During these special evenings, which will take place from December 1 to December 5, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to support selected local nonprofits.

“It’s an exciting way to raise funds while spreading holiday cheer,” said Kelly Brammer, assistant director of tourism. “With the county, we provide a lot of awesome community events and we’re huge into community building, and what better way to do that than to involve our nonprofits, who can see what it takes to put these big events on and can support them in return.”

Up to 32 organizations will be selected to participate in the Non-Profit Nights. Each organization will provide 10 volunteers for one of the 32 operating nights and will receive a donation based on ticket sales using their promo code.

Organizations interested in participating must apply by October 31. This year’s Illuminights promises to be not only a celebration of the season but also a meaningful way to support the community. Non-profits apply here: Non-Profit Nights | Roanoke County Parks Rec & Tourism, VA