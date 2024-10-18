Virginia Tech leads Boston College 28-0 at Halftime
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech (3-3) leads Boston College (4-2) 28-0 at the half in Blacksburg.
Kyron Drones is 12 for 13 passing with 144 yards. Drones has two rushing touchdowns and a throwing touchdown.
Bhayshul Tuten has one rushing, and one receiving, touchdown for the Hokies, Tuten also has 128 yards rushing on eight carries.
Check back after the game for a full breakdown.
