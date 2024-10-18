Skip to main content
Virginia Tech leads Boston College 28-0 at Halftime

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech (3-3) leads Boston College (4-2) 28-0 at the half in Blacksburg.

Kyron Drones is 12 for 13 passing with 144 yards. Drones has two rushing touchdowns and a throwing touchdown.

Bhayshul Tuten has one rushing, and one receiving, touchdown for the Hokies, Tuten also has 128 yards rushing on eight carries.

Check back after the game for a full breakdown.

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

