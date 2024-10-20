Danville Police searching for suspect after gas station robbery

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating someone who robbed a gas station in Danville.

DPD said they were alerted to a robbery that occurred at the Valero Fas Mart on South Boston Road around 5 a.m. on Sunday. They were told a man showed a knife to the cashier, demanded money, took an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled on foot.

Authorities said the man was described as a short man wearing a gray hoodie and a face mask. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Danville Police Department by doing one of the following:

Call 911

Call patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4

Call investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again

Call Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000

Contacting an officer directly

Email crimetips@danvilleva.gov

Use the crime tips app here

Danville PD also said anyone with with information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a cash reward.