WATCH: New grocery store will help address food insecurity in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new grocery store named the “Market on Melrose” will help address food insecurity in Northwest Roanoke.

The market will be in Melrose Plaza, near the library and Goodwill.

It’s all thanks to a partnership between Goodwill Industries of the Valleys and the City of Roanoke, who is providing $10 million in ARPA funds to make the grocery store happen.

Locals say Northwest Roanoke has been a food desert for decades, so having access to fresh produce and meat will make a huge difference.

“The Northwest community has been impoverished... now this is something that we all said we wanted and we’re seeing it happen.” Amazetta Anderson, a Northwest resident, said.

The market officially opens Nov. 13 and they have hired 40 employees and are planning on hiring more.