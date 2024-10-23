How to keep Halloween inclusive for kids with allergies

Trick or treating is often associated with buckets of candy, but one organization is helping to make it inclusive for kids who can’t always have the candies offered.

For the last ten years, food allergy research and education has promoted its ‘teal pumpkin project’ to make Halloween fun for all kids. In Virginia alone, over 140,000 kids have food allergies, which can be life threatening.

The project encourages houses to display a teal pumpkin, so trick-or-treaters know they offer non-food items as a treat option.

“We don’t want Halloween to be spooky and scary. We want it to be fun, so we want to make certain that we have non-food treats that are available so that all kids can enjoy the celebration,” said Dr. Sung Poblete, CEO of FARE. “Food allergy is a disease, it is not a diet, it’s not a preference.”

Ideas for these treats include fidget toys, stickers, bubbles, glow sticks, small toys and more.

For more information about the project, where to get supplies and how to get involved click here.