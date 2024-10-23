How to keep your pets safe and stress-free this Halloween

Halloween is a fun and exciting time for people of all ages, but it can be a little spooky for the furry members of our families.

Experts at Virginia Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech have tips to keep your pets safe and stress-free this Halloween.

Make sure Halloween candy, especially those containing chocolate and artificial sweeteners like xylitol are kept out of reach.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Pets can also have strong reactions to family members' costumes, especially when they can’t tell who is wearing them.

Get the costume out in advance, try it on, and let the dogs let the pet know ‘Hey it’s me, it’s okay this is normal, it smells fine,’ without a mask so they know it’s you underneath the mask,” said Mike Nappier, a clinical associate professor in community practice at the Virginia Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech.

There are some fun ways to involve your pets in Halloween festivities. Plain pumpkin can be a safe and festive treat for dogs in moderation.

For pets that tolerate it, well-fitting costumes that don’t cover the face are also safe and fun ways for your fur babies to participate.

If you plan on dressing up your pets for the holiday, we would love to see! Click here to share your costumed critters with us on Pin It.