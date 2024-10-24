Two people shot in Northwest Roanoke Thursday afternoon, RPD investigating

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people were shot in Northwest Roanoke Thursday afternoon according to RPD.

RPD said that at 2:50 p.m. the E-911 Center was alerted to a report of a person or persons with gunshot wounds in the 3600 block of Ferncliff Ave.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult female and an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said that both victims were transported by Roanoke Fire and EMS to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and are urging those who do not live in the area to use alternate routes.

Roanoke Police would like any information pertaining to this incident. Please contact the department by calling (540)853-8500. You can also text RPD at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure that it is properly routed. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous. We appreciate any help.