Former President Donald Trump to hold campaign rally in Salem
SALEM, Va. – Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally in Salem on November 2.
The event will be held at the Salem Civic Center, with doors opening at 12 p.m. The event is set to begin at 4 p.m.
For more information and to RSVP for the event, you can visit Donald Trump’s event page here.
