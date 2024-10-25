Skip to main content
Former President Donald Trump to hold campaign rally in Salem

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SALEM, Va. – Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally in Salem on November 2.

The event will be held at the Salem Civic Center, with doors opening at 12 p.m. The event is set to begin at 4 p.m.

For more information and to RSVP for the event, you can visit Donald Trump’s event page here.

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

