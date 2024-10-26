FEMA joins in Agriculture Recovery Resource Day

More help is on the way for farmers and others in the agricultural community in southwest Virginia devastated by Helene.

FEMA is joining with the Commonwealth of Virginia and the USDA among other agencies for an Agriculture Recovery Resource Day on Tuesday at Mountain View Baptist Church in Independence.

The Virginia Cooperative Extension estimates losses to agriculture in the commonwealth have exceeded 159 million dollars.

“This is just another way FEMA is coming out and saying we’re still here providing help. please take us up on that offer. We’re now partnering with several other agencies to help the agricultural community. So this is just another way we’re trying to meet people where they are.” Trey Paul, FEMA Media Relations Specialist

FEMA is also opening another disaster recovery center on Monday - this one in Pembroke in Giles County, you can find information on that here.