Mill Mountain Zoo holds spook-tacular Zoo Boo

ROANOKE, Va. – Halloween might not be for a few more days but that didn’t stop families from dressing up and enjoying some sweet treats.

Mill Mountain Zoo held its Zoo Boo Day today. Local vendors and zoo volunteers were spread throughout the attraction with candy to hand out, and they say it’s not just for kids.

“Everybody is encouraged to dress up. Anything that’s good for kids we absolutely welcome.” Kiana Nowall, Zoo Boo volunteer

Besides trick or treating there were games, arts and crafts to explore, and food that people could give to their favorite zoo animals.