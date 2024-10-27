Former State Sen. Frank Ruff dies

A longtime state lawmaker serving Southside Virginia has died.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the death of former State Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenburg County, Saturday evening.

Recommended Videos

Ruff was 75 years old.

Ruff served for 30 years in the Virginia General Assembly, most recently as a state senator since 2000 - representing Pittsylvania, Halifax, Charlotte, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg and Nottoway counties, as well as portions of Prince Edward County and the city of Danville.

He won re-election last year, but a cancer diagnosis forced him to step aside.

“My personal loss is indescribable with the passing of one of the most honorable man I have ever known. Senator Frank Ruff was not just a former employer but a lifelong friend, mentor, and father figure to me,” said Senator Tammy Mulchi, who took Ruff’s seat in the Senate following a special election. “While he leaves behind a legacy of successes in Southside Virginia and the entire state like few ever have, his proudest achievements were always those of his amazing wife, children, and grandchildren. His service and dedication to positive change for rural Virginia and the Commonwealth of Virginia will continue for generations to come.”

Youngkin issued a statement on Ruff’s death:

“Virginia has lost a legend of public service whose legacy will be felt across the Commonwealth not for years—but generations to come. Senator Frank Ruff has always believed that his public service was about finding good policy solutions to improve the lives of Virginians in rural communities.

“Frank’s decades of service to the people of Virginia—spanning the General Assembly since 1993, the Mecklenburg Board of Supervisors before that, and finally as a citizen member and chairman of the Tobacco Regional Revitalization Commission—are matched by few but have inspired many.

“This year, I had the profound honor of signing unanimously approved legislation to rename the Rural Center, which he founded, in his honor.

“Suzanne and I ask all Virginians to join us in keeping his wife Jessie, their children, grandchildren, and all of his family and friends in our heartfelt prayers.”