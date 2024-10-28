16-year-old killed in Amherst County crash

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy.

On Saturday at 1:45 p.m., a Kia Forte was heading southbound on Possum Island Road toward the intersection with Millennium Way. According to State troopers, the vehicle lost control, went off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox, and then a utility pole before overturning.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 16-year-old boy, was ejected and died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities have identified the driver of the vehicle as 34-year-old Lucas S. Fretwell, of Madison Heights. He was left with minor injuries.

Charges are pending at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.