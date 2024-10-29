Easy access to polls: Groups are helping voters by providing free rides

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – You have one week before the presidential election, and several organizations want you to know they are here to help you get to and from the polls.

The Franklin County Democratic Committee is providing rides right now for early voting and on Election Day.

Recommended Videos

The group has been doing this for about five years.

“We want to be in the community and part of the community and help others get their needs taken care of, whatever those needs are,” said Franklin County Democratic Committee Chair Don Vineyard.

Vineyard said if you need a ride, you can contact the group.

Meanwhile, the Roanoke County Republican Committee also provides rides to the polls.

“While we do not often get requests from Roanoke County voters for transportation to polling locations on Election Day, we will facilitate a ride for any Roanoke County voter in need if they are otherwise unable to get to the polls. We encourage all Roanoke County voters to have a plan to vote, and to vote early, if possible,” said Chairman Chris Newton in an email statement to 10 News.

The Bedford Democratic Committee is also providing rides. Chairman Karen Nuzzo of the Bedford Democratic Committee said someone can call 540-586-6319 and leave a message that includes their name, a callback number, where they need a ride from and what precinct they will vote in.

The Roanoke City Democratic Committee said if you need a ride for early voting or on Election Day, you can go to their website to request one.

The High Street Baptist Church, First Baptist Salem and Sweet Union Baptist Church have teamed up in an effort called “Souls to the Polls.” They said they’re providing rides for early voting and on election day.

Valley Metro also said all of its buses are free next Tuesday.

General Manager Kevin Price said they’ve done this for at least four years and it helps eliminate barriers so people can cast their ballots. Price said he usually sees about 200 or 300 trips when the buses are free.

“Elections have consequences, so it’s very important that everybody goes out there to express their views on certain matters. This is a federal election. This is a state election and importantly this is a local election. So, you got all three phases that you need to let your voice be heard,” said Price.