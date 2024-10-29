Rocky Mount Police seeking public’s assistance in search of missing 26-year-old

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The Rocky Mount Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old man.

Brian Fielder was last seen three weeks ago, he is described as 5′8 and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Fielder drives a black 2003 Subaru Wagon with a Virginia Tag TFV-5381

Anyone with information on Fielder’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department immediately at 540-483-3000 or 540-483-9275.