Rocky Mount Police seeking public’s assistance in search of missing 26-year-old

He was last seen 3 weeks ago

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Rocky Mount, Rocky Mount Police Department, Missing Person
Brian Fielder (Courtesy of Rocky Mount Police) (RMPD 2024)

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The Rocky Mount Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old man.

Brian Fielder was last seen three weeks ago, he is described as 5′8 and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Fielder drives a black 2003 Subaru Wagon with a Virginia Tag TFV-5381

Anyone with information on Fielder’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department immediately at 540-483-3000 or 540-483-9275.

About the Author
Duncan Weigand headshot

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

