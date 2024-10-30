Boo-tiful Acceptance: Celebrating Different Abilities This Halloween

ROANOKE, VA – When Monica Carter’s son goes trick or treating - she’s hoping he gets a bucketful of kindness and patience along with his candy.

“Just be open to that and maybe take it a little bit slower,” Monica said.

Halloween is Monica’s son Ryan’s favorite day of the year.

Ryan has autism, which means the holiday looks a little bit different.

“He has quite a significant disability, but we’ve just worked really hard over the years,” Monica said.

Monica tells 10 News she’s in awe of Ryan’s love for costumes - which is drastically different from his day-to-day.

“Last year, we couldn’t wear a coat at all, so for him to wear a costume is just pretty exciting,” she said.

He’s largely nonverbal - and when he rings the doorbell, he may not say ‘trick or treat.”

“He doesn’t have a lot of words. He does have a communication device, which looks like an iPad, but is strictly for communication. And he may or may not say ‘trick-or-treat.’ I can usually prompt him to say ‘thank you,’” she said.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

We sat down with Leslie Painter, the Director of VIA Centers for Neurodevelopment’s Day School, who says while Halloween can look unique for those with neurological differences - inclusion is crucial.

“They’re just like the rest of us. They love going around and getting snacks, who doesn’t?” Painter said.

Ryan loves dressing up in his costumes, but other kids with autism may not.

“You may have a kid come to your door that can’t wear a costume,” 10 News Anchor Abbie Coleman said.

“And not have a costume on. And that‘s okay. We have to remember. I keep going back to ‘let’s give them grace, let’s be patient’, but when we have kiddos with autism or they’re neurodivergent, they may not be able to wear the coats,” Painter said.

Painter says - if you see someone who looks a little older than the average trick-or-treater, there’s a good chance they are operating at a lower age mentally.

“He’s almost as tall as me, but we’re still planning to trick or treat,” Monica said about Ryan.

While you’re handing out candy - you may notice a blue pumpkin - a reminder to be a little more mindful.

“If they do have a blue bucket, or maybe are wearing a blue pin, that means that they do have autism, so yes, we maybe need to give a few seconds when we ask them a question if they’re verbal,” Painter said.

Monica tells us she’s grateful for a community that’s accepted Ryan and allows him to be himself - Or anyone else he wants to be on Halloween.

“We are pretty isolated. It’s pretty exciting to be able to participate in the community like that,” Monica said.

VIA Day School is hosting its annual Fall Festival on Friday, November 1 from 4:00-6:30. There will be games, community resources, interactive activities, and food. There are also quiet rooms and sensory activities.

They say it is an event aimed at inclusivity and is open to all. You can register for the fall festival here.