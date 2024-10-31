Skip to main content
Clear icon
78º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Amherst County Saturday

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Madison Heights, Shooting, Amherst County, Amherst County Sheriff's Office
No description found

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on Oct. 26.

According to authorities, the incident occurred in the 400 block of Main Street in Madison Heights.

Recommended Videos

10 News has learned that three individuals were sitting in a parked car in the area when another vehicle passed them from the opposite direction and discharged multiple firearms into their vehicle.

ACSO says that one person sustained non-life threatening-injuries and has been transported to Lynchburg General Hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lt. G. Jones with the Amherst County Sherriff’s Office at 434-946-9373

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Duncan Weigand headshot

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos