One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Amherst County Saturday

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on Oct. 26.

According to authorities, the incident occurred in the 400 block of Main Street in Madison Heights.

10 News has learned that three individuals were sitting in a parked car in the area when another vehicle passed them from the opposite direction and discharged multiple firearms into their vehicle.

ACSO says that one person sustained non-life threatening-injuries and has been transported to Lynchburg General Hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lt. G. Jones with the Amherst County Sherriff’s Office at 434-946-9373