Elderly man missing in Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert in regard to an elderly man in Alleghany County.

74-year-old Dallas Bates was last seen on October 31 around 9 a.m. in Covington. He is about 5′8″, around 215 pounds, and has blue eyes and black hair. He is possibly wearing a yeally/gray plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Recommended Videos

He is possibly driving a White Subaru Legacy with a Virginia Tag UNS9157. His vehicle was seen on November 1 around 12 p.m. on Kings Highway at Oak Grove in Westmoreland County.

VSP said Bates suffered from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance may pose a threat to his health and safety.

If you have any information on the location of Mr. Bates, please contact the Alleghany County Sheriff‘s Office at 540-968-3440. More information is available on VSP’s Facebook page.