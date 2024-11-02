Skip to main content
Local News

Candidate for Mayor Joe Cobb discusses campaign

All three candidates for mayor have joined us to talk all things election

Abbie Coleman, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Roanoke, Va – The election is just a few days away - and while all eyes are on the presidential race, here at home, we have several key local elections.

One of those is the Roanoke City mayoral race.

Leading up to the election, each of the three candidates have joined us on the weekend edition of 10 News at 7 a.m., to give you an inside look at their campaigns.

Saturday, candidate and Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb joined us in the studio.

Stephanie Moon-Reynolds also dropped by to discuss her campaign. You can find her full interview here.

David Bowers also dropped by to discuss his campaign. You can find his full interview here.

