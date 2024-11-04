Lilly: 30 Days of Hope

There are about 800 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is highlighting one child who needs a home every day in November during 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2024 marks the eighth year 10 News is doing this series.

A little girl who is affectionate, loving and wants a family to call her own.

“I want a family because they give you a lot of attention, they give you toys and they’re happy they have you,” said Lilly, who loves animals. “When I grow up I want to be a teacher or a veterinarian.”

The 11-year-old is very outgoing.

“I love playing with friends and stuff. My favorite thing to do with my friends is to go overnights with them and watch movies with them,” she said.

Lilly is a great student who goes above and beyond to excel in the classroom. Her favorite subjects are reading and math.

She’s creative, funny, and loves to be active-- playing outside, riding her bike, swimming, and doing arts and crafts. She loves pizza and chocolate milk. She also likes to play with Barbies.

“My favorite color is purple. The reason why I love purple is because it looks good on me and as soon as I see purple it makes me feel happy,” she said.

But the little girl wants a family.

“To me belonging means to be with a family, that’s where I need to belong,” Lilly said.

Lilly is ready to unpack for the last time and move into her forever family home. She’d like a family who will make her feel at home.

Will you consider being that family for her?

Ready to take the next step?

Frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption in Virginia can be found here.

If you have questions about foster care/adoption or are interested in starting the process, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

To see all the 30 Days of Hope stories and children we are featuring, visit us here.

I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.