Harmony: 30 Days of Hope

There are about 800 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is highlighting one child who needs a home every day in November during 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2024 marks the eighth year 10 News is doing this series.

Harmony likes to give hugs and likes to walk hand in hand with people she cares about. She loves being active. We featured her in 2023, during 30 Days of Hope too.

“I feel happy when going somewhere like the beach, the lake, a hotel or going to see animals,” said Harmony.

The 14-year-old likes being outside riding bikes, playing basketball, running or going swimming.

“I like to go fishing sometimes in the spring and make stuff out of sticks and leaves.”

She is already thinking about her future too.

“I want to be a foster mom or a doctor.”

She enjoys singing and does not mind performing for a large crowd. Harmony’s favorite subject is science, and she enjoys animals, especially chickens.

“My favorite food is tacos, [with] cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, meat, chicken. I put hot sauce, sour cream, bacon.”

Harmony believes in being nice to others and giving them respect. She’s also very generous and gave a Barbie to another child in need of gifts during Christmas. She wishes for a happy life with a family.

Could you be that family for Harmony?

Ready to take the next step?

Frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption in Virginia can be found here.

If you have questions about foster care/adoption or are interested in starting the process, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

To see all the 30 Days of Hope stories and children we are featuring, visit us here.

You can see more about Harmony here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.