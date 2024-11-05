New faces in Virginia’s 5th District in final stretch ahead of Election Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, Republican John McGuire and Democrat Gloria Witt are in a race for a seat that will bring a new face to Washington, D.C.

It’s the only seat in many of the races here in Southwest and Central Virginia that does not have an incumbent running.

With the polls set to close in less than 24 hours, both candidates are making their final pitches to voters.

McGuire, who has spent time campaigning on the streets to engage with voters directly, emphasizes his record as a problem-solver.

“The best example of what I’m going to do is look at what I’ve done in the General Assembly,” McGuire said. “I was able to get people like you to help me solve 5-year, 10-year, 30-year problems that legislators who have been around longer than me said I couldn’t solve. They’re right I didn’t solve it, we solved it. That’s what I plan to bring to Congress.”

Witt, the Democratic nominee, chose to spend the campaign’s final hours knocking on doors and meeting voters face-to-face.

10 News asked Witt for an interview, however she was unavailable and sent us a statement.

“Over the past several months, I’ve been committed to answering a wide range of questions and sharing my vision openly and directly with the people of Virginia’s 5th District. As we enter this final 34 hours before the polls close, my priority is to give voters my undivided attention, connecting with them face-to-face at their doors. For any question or issue at this final stage, my answer is simple: vote for Gloria Witt on November 5th to ensure our community has the leadership it deserves. Thank you for your support,” the statement read.

The district has been a Republican stronghold, with only one Democrat winning in the past two decades.

For McGuire, uniting Republican voters, including those who backed primary opponent Rep. Bob Good, remains a focus.

“It’s not about him and it’s not about me, it’s about a better future for our country,” McGuire said, encouraging voters to back the GOP ticket.

McGuire’s closing message focused on “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” urging supporters to cast their votes for Donald Trump, Hung Cao, and himself.