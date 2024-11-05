The general election is here: Here’s what you need to know

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Election day is upon us and if you haven’t voted yet in the presidential race, you still have a little time.

The polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. However, as long as you’re in line by 7 p.m., you’ll still be able to vote.

You will need an ID with you, including a driver’s license, an employee ID card with a picture, and even a passport.

Registrars said to come prepared so lines can move quickly. They also said you should come knowing who to vote for, as there are several local elections, and even a proposed constitutional amendment.

Thousands of people across the Commonwealth, including in Bedford County, have already cast their votes.

10 News spoke with some of them while they were at the polls.

“I think everyone should go and vote. It is very important,” said Raj Shah.

Joan Keesee agreed that everyone should vote.

“It’s you’re right. It’s your duty. It’s your privilege, go do it,” said Keesee.

Bedford County said they expect about 50 to 55 percent of the total voter count to come out today. During early voting, they said between 850 to 950 people voted early every day on average.

General Registrar Barbara Gunter said Bedford County doesn’t expect to know the final results of the elections until next week.

Gunter said what is reported on election night are the preliminary results, so those numbers can change.

She said electoral boards across Virginia will meet on the day after the election to verify the results recorded.

“We have the central absentee precent that will be tabulating ballots that were postmarked by 7 p.m. on election day so those numbers get added to the preliminary numbers and then also the provisional results for people that voted with a provisional ballot... it could be as late as the middle of the following week by the time those are processed and counted,” said Gunter.

Gunter said it takes time to get the final results, but they should be posted by next Friday. She also asked everyone to be patient while they go through the numbers.