Toni: 30 Days of Hope

There are about 800 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is highlighting one child who needs a home every day in November during 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2024 marks the eighth year 10 News is doing this series.

Toni has a bubbly personality and loves to sing and dance.

“The best way to get Toni in a good, positive mood is to do all of those activities with her to keep her focused, give her lots of love and attention. She enjoys affection and hugs, but at the same time needs an adult or caregiver that really, really understands her boundaries,” said someone who knows the teen well as a support worker.

“She loves music, you’ll catch her singing random songs you wouldn’t think she knows, old school music. She’s a very smart girl,” said another one of Toni’s support workers.

The teen’s favorite foods include mac and cheese, anything with cheese, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, potato chips, and snacks.

“A family that would work best for Toni would have to be two patient people potentially, that understands she needs a dynamic duo to manage her. Certainly we want a family that is committed and understands that she can have good days and bad days. Her mood can be up and down.”

Toni needs a family that is trauma informed with no other children. She requires attention and consistency in her routine.

She needs a family who will be committed to her. Could you be the family she has been waiting for?

Ready to take the next step?

Frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption in Virginia can be found here.

If you have questions about foster care/adoption or are interested in starting the process, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

To see all the 30 Days of Hope stories and children we are featuring, visit us here.

You can see more about Toni here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.