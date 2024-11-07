Savannah: 30 Days of Hope

There are about 800 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is highlighting one child who needs a home every day in November during 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2024 marks the eighth year 10 News is doing this series.

Savannah is 12-years-old and looking for a family to call her own. We featured her in 2023 during 30 Days of Hope.

“Some things that make me happy are when people give me hugs, and when people like to cuddle with me and when I watch a TV show or a movie”

She is spunky and energetic. The 12-year-old enjoys making new friends, learning in school and animals.

“My favorite animal is a tiger because they run very fast and they’re cute,” she said. “If I could change the world, I would probably make everything prettier and make more land for animals to live.”

Savannah likes being outside, going on walks and hikes in parks and through the woods.

“I’m good at dancing, and I’m good at cartwheels,” she said. “I like to go skating, going to the playground and swinging and probably riding a bike or a scooter around the neighborhood.”

Savannah is a hard worker and is determined to see projects through.

“I would describe a family as safe, respectful of my needs and helping me when I need help,” said Savannah. “In a family, I would want a mom and a dad and some animals and sisters and brothers, mostly dogs because I’m allergic to cats.”

Savannah is caring and polite. If she senses someone is a little ‘down,’ she will ask if they are OK, and then offer encouragement and empathy.

Savannah enjoys playing with other children as well, although she would love to be the only child in a family.

Ready to take the next step?

Frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption in Virginia can be found here.

If you have questions about foster care/adoption or are interested in starting the process, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

You can see more about Savannah here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.