Gabriel: 30 Days of Hope

There are about 800 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is highlighting one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2024 marks the eighth year 10 News is doing this series.

Gabriel is a teen who loves God, cooking, and being outside.

“My friends would describe me as humorous, artistic, loyal and kind,” the 15-year-old said. “I’m good at playing basketball and swimming.”

Gabriel’s favorite animal is a wolf because, “They’re brave, strong sense of loyalty and protect their young. I love dogs, I’m a dog lover. I love German Shepherds and Huskies.

If the 15-year-old could meet anyone from history, it would be, “Jesus Christ: so I can ask him a lot of questions.”

Gabriel loves God and holds the Bible close to his heart.

“Family means everything to me. We love each other with all our hearts, we help each other when things go wrong, even if one of us are in a disadvantage in life and we are very powerful together,” said Gabriel. “With my family I would like to live with them, laugh with them, have fun with them. Something important to me in a relationship is having each other’s back. Having things in common. Having fun together.”

Gabriel works out daily because he wants to have big muscles and be able to life heavy items. If not in the NBA, Gabriel is interested in geology and astrology and would like to work in that field. He likes Star Wars and his favorites are Episode 3 and Rogue One.

He’s helpful, enjoys cooking and making food from the Hispanic culture.

He would do best in a two parent home where he is supported and feels loved. He needs people in his life who won’t give up on him and who will show up to be there for him even when things get tough.

Ready to take the next step?

Frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption in Virginia can be found here.

If you have questions about foster care/adoption or are interested in starting the process, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia's Kids Belong in cooperation with America's Kids Belong.