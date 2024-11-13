Blue Ridge Bobcats transform arena for second season in Wythe

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – It’s the second season ever for the Blue Ridge Bobcats in Wythe County, and when fans come out to games this year, they will see there has been a complete overhaul of the Hitachi Energy Arena.

“When people walk through our door and see these new seats, and see what we‘ve done with the place, their face says it all,” said Jimmy Milliken, executive vice president of operations. “They are astonished.”

The Blue Ridge Bobcats are back in Wythe County for another season of hockey, and this year, after almost $3,000,000 invested into the arena, the Bobcats home is finally starting to feel like it.

“It was huge for the county to put taxpayer money into seats, the asphalt to make this a place for all Wythe County and surrounding counties to come out and check out a great game, a great concert, and just have an entertainment place to go to,” Milliken said.

The newly named Hitachi Energy Arena has an upgraded entrance, new vendors, and better seating for fans to enjoy the game.

“The biggest detail from last year to this year is our brand-new seating,” said Milliken. “We can hold 3,650 people now.”

I talked to Bobcats hockey player Danny Martin who was on the team last year. He said the improved arena has definitely played into their hot start to the season.

“It’s been a really good start for us, I mean our ownership has put a lot of work into the rink,” said Martin. “Last year it was kind of like flat because it was all bleachers, but now the seats go way up and the crowd’s kind of filling up the rink and it’s been pretty loud. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Leaders with the team said they are excited to see even more fans this year, in the stands, cheering on the Bobcats.