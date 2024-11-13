Joseph: 30 Days of Hope

There are about 800 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is highlighting one child who needs a home every day in November in 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2024 marks the eighth year 10 News is doing this series.

Joseph is a comical, energetic teen who loves sports!

“If I had a superpower, it would be to fly so I could just fly around to save people,” said the 16-year-old.

His favorite sport is basketball.

“My favorite NBA team is the Lakers,” said Joseph. “My two favorite animals are cheetah and a Rottweiler because I want to get one when I get older.”

“He is super energetic, he loves to play video games, he loves to play with kids his own age. He really enjoys playing basketball, he enjoys throwing the football. He likes watching TV. He loves shopping. Joseph will buy the most expensive pair of shoes if you let him. He is such a shoe head. He likes to look cool, he’s very into his swag,” said one of his support team members.

Being the youngest child would be good for Joseph, so he could have older siblings to look up to and be positive role models.

He wants a family that will protect him and give him love.

“Someone that you can spend your whole life with so I can be loved, so I can feel like I belong,” said Joseph.

He is very resilient as he has been able to adapt to the many changes that happened over his lifetime.

He is independent, driven, and expressive about his passions and thoughts.

Ready to take the next step?

Frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption in Virginia can be found here.

If you have questions about foster care/adoption or are interested in starting the process, contact VDSS Division of Family Services Adoption Recruitment Coordinator at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

To see all the 30 Days of Hope stories and children we are featuring, visit us here.

You can see more about Joseph here. I Belong Project™ videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong in cooperation with America’s Kids Belong.