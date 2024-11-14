Khylief: 30 Days of Hope

There are about 800 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is highlighting one child who needs a home every day in November during 30 Days of Hope. The children are of all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2024 marks the eighth year 10 News is doing this series.

Khylief is energetic, playful and loves anything active.

“My friends describe me as Goofy, I do like to prank people a lot,” he said.

The 14-year-old also likes running, outdoor activities, and playing card games.

“My favorite sport is basketball. My favorite basketball team is the Lakers. My favorite player is Kobe Bryant,” said the teen. “I want to invent a shoe that you can just push the button and any shoe you think of (appears).”

He is very bright. Khylief loves Ninjago and animated books such as Naruto. He enjoys getting lost within the stories of his books and escaping to an area of peace and excitement. He also enjoys math and especially history

“My favorite thing about history is you learn about everything in the past,” said Khylief, who also likes going places and looks forward to traveling. “I would like to visit Japan.”

Khylief responds best to patient, calm caretakers that will allow him space to be silly, while providing the structure for him to stay on track with his daily routines.

“Belonging means to me being a part of stuff or being part of a family. People that care about the stuff you do and watch you. People that actually care, that actually love you and would do anything for you,” he said.

He would benefit from a family that is able to provide him structure, guidance, and love. He would prefer a single female home with no other children, but open to any home that can provide a structured, engaging, loving environment.

Ready to take the next step?

