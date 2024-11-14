Salem planning commission recommends HopeTree rezoning once again

SALEM, Va. – A controversial rezoning proposal for HopeTree Family Services’ campus in Salem is back before city officials after legal challenges stalled its initial approval earlier this year.

On Wednesday night, more than 20 residents voiced their opinions before Salem’s City Council and Planning Commission as HopeTree seeks rezoning approval to sell part of its property for a mixed-use development featuring over 300 residential units and retail spaces.

The renewed application follows lawsuits questioning the original July approval, with HopeTree President Jon Morris stating the organization aims to resolve procedural issues to move forward with the sale.

“HopeTree does not wish for any uncertainty surrounding the procedural processes to detract from our future plans,” Morris told the board.

According to the application narrative, the new application from HopeTree is “substantially similar” to the original that was filed in December, with minor changes such as the owner name listed in the documents.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

However, public sentiment remains divided. Some residents argue that the City Council, which recently saw an election turnover, should wait for the incoming council members to weigh in on the decision.

“This just seems like it’s being rushed. There’s no reason why the new council can’t consider this,” Cynthia Nunley said. “The fact that you know some of the details about this project doesn’t mean you’re the only ones that can make a decision on it.”

Supporters of the project countered, stating that the current council has spent two years discussing details with developers, community members, and HopeTree staff.

“Current council spent over two years attending meetings, listening to citizens, asking questions, discussing details with developers and HopeTree staff,” Dabney Ward said.

After hearing public input for over an hour, the Planning Commission voted 4-1 to recommend approval of the rezoning.

The final decision now rests with Salem’s City Council, which will soon determine whether the development will move forward.